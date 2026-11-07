In São Paulo, Brazil, a heavy downpour at the Interlagos circuit delayed qualifying for the Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix. The rain began shortly after the end of the third and final practice session and intensified minutes before the scheduled 15:00 local-time start of the session.

Red flag due to downpour

The drivers left the pit lane as scheduled, but two minutes later race control displayed the red flag due to worsening conditions. According to Channel NewsAsia, pools of water formed on the track.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risk of aquaplaning

Having just gone out onto the track, newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli told the Mercedes team over the radio that he was already experiencing aquaplaning. The condition of the surface was also assessed by safety car driver Bernd Mayländer.

Speaking to Sky TV, Mayländer said it was too dangerous to drive around the circuit. According to him, water was standing even on the straights, creating a risk of aquaplaning at high speed.

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