Traditional artisans in India say that changing weather, heavy rains and heat are increasingly hindering their work. In Mumbai, potters in the Dharavi district are forced to halt production during intense rainfall, while masters of traditional ajrakh textile printing in Gujarat face disruptions to fabric drying and water-related problems, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Heavy rains halt pottery production

Pottery has provided work for Dharavi families for generations, but heavy rains can stop their work for three to four months, said Devji Jetha Chitroda, secretary of the Dharavi Potters Association. Cases of extremely heavy rainfall have become more frequent in Mumbai, and scientists warn that global warming may intensify such downpours.

According to the Santacruz weather station, 2,442.6 mm of precipitation fell in the city during the monsoon period from June to September, exceeding the average seasonal level. Flooding can disrupt soil layers and alter the composition of clay deposits: the raw material contains more sand and other impurities that affect the quality of finished products. At the same time, excessive heat causes clay to crack. A 2024 study by the Centre for Science and Environment found that Mumbai’s average summer temperature in 2014–2023 was 0.6°C higher than in 2001–2010.

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Problems for Gujarat textile artisans

Artisans from the Kutch region of Gujarat face similar difficulties. They create ajrakh, a centuries-old type of hand block printing on fabric. Textile production involves repeated washing, dyeing and pattern application and can take more than two weeks. It requires significant amounts of water and suitable weather conditions for drying.

Uneven rainfall disrupts several drying stages, delays work and reduces production volumes. Artisan Ismail Khatri said that climate change has made it more difficult to consistently achieve the quality buyers expect. Another problem is declining groundwater levels: some artisans have to dig deeper wells, but the water there has elevated salt and iron content, affecting dyes and finished fabrics.

India has support programmes for traditional artisans, including PM Vishwakarma, which provides concessional loans and other forms of assistance. At the same time, experts believe that workers whose activities depend on natural materials and weather conditions need additional measures to adapt to environmental changes.

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