Downpours cause flash floods in Phuket — The Hindu

Heavy nighttime downpours caused flash floods in all three districts of Thailand’s island province of Phuket, including Phuket City. About 100 households were affected, The Hindu reports, citing local officials.

Water begins to recede

According to provincial deputy governor Romdon Haiyawe, water levels began to fall by late morning on October 26. At the same time, some low-lying areas remained flooded, and drivers of small vehicles were advised not to enter them.

Floodwaters entered residential neighborhoods and inundated several roads, making them impassable. Photos and videos shared on social media show cars partially covered with mud and stones carried by the water. No deaths or injuries were reported in Phuket.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Landslides and warnings

Landslides also occurred in some parts of the province. Officials are clearing debris to prevent it from entering canals and blocking waterways.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned that heavy and continuous rain would persist in the country’s south until October 28, potentially causing further flash floods and landslides. Since mid-September, flooding has affected various parts of Thailand; as of October 26, at least 83 people had died, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

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