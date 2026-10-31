Heavy rains trigger landslides and block roads in Nepal — Kathmandu Post

In Nepal, continuous heavy rains have triggered landslides, damaged roads and complicated travel in several parts of the country. A section of the Prithvi Highway near Malekhu has become particularly dangerous, where a river is undermining the roadbed from below, Kathmandu Post reports.

Dangerous section of the Prithvi Highway

Mud and small landslides have blocked parts of the highway at Krishnabhir, Chalise near Gajuri, and near the Khatauti River. Traffic is being allowed through these sections alternately in one direction.

Near Parewa Bhir, close to Malekhu, soil debris continues to fall from the slope while the river erodes the road. Tula Chaudhary, head of the Armed Police unit in Dhading, said that travelling through this section poses a high risk to vehicles.

Security personnel are coordinating traffic, while excavators from the road project are clearing mud and landslide debris. At the same time, prolonged rainfall and new landslides are complicating the full reopening of the highway. Police urged drivers and passengers to be cautious on vulnerable sections of the road.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Damaged homes and washed-away bypass

In Kavre district, quarry waste and rock debris entered the settlement of Chalal-Ganeshsthan in Bethanchok Rural Municipality. One house was buried in mud and waste up to roof level, while a cowshed collapsed. Water flows also flooded two other houses and washed away household belongings.

Two families were affected, and their members moved to relatives' homes early in the morning. No deaths or livestock losses were reported.

In Gorkha district, the Budhigandaki River washed away about 20 meters of a temporary bypass in Khorlabesi. As a result, the Larke road again became impassable even for pedestrians. The section is part of the Benighat-Aarughat-Larke road, and its damage once again disrupted connections between three wards of Dharche Rural Municipality and Chumnubri Rural Municipality.

Snowfall in the Kanchenjunga area

Following a change in weather, heavy snowfall occurred in the high-altitude areas of Taplejung in eastern Nepal. Due to the bad weather, local and foreign tourists on the route to Kanchenjunga were stranded in the settlements of Khambachen, Ghunsa, Phale and Pangpema. In Khotang, the Solma football tournament was suspended until Sunday because of water accumulation on the field.

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