Heavy rains in the Gaza Strip flooded at least 70,000 tents and affected more than 200,000 people, local authorities reported. According to UNICEF, at least six people, including children, died as a result of heavy rainfall over the weekend. Deutsche Welle reports.

Residents of northern Gaza told the publication that they tried to reinforce their tents with sand and debris to prevent water from getting inside. Due to mud around temporary shelters, people find it difficult even to leave them, while belongings and clothes could not be dried for several days because of the cold and rain.

Flooding and shortage of shelters

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that humanitarian teams began clearing sewage lines and rainwater basins at 60 sites. The organization estimates that this could help around 30,000 families. At the same time, UN humanitarian partners warned of a shortage of places to relocate people from flooded areas and damaged buildings.

According to OCHA, Israeli authorities are restricting Palestinians’ access to areas beyond the so-called Yellow Line, leaving most of the Gaza Strip inaccessible. Israel controls about two-thirds of the territory. Most of Gaza’s approximately 2 million residents have been displaced repeatedly and live in tents, displacement camps, or homes considered unsafe.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Disputes over aid and reconstruction

Gaza’s reconstruction is being delayed because negotiators cannot agree on the terms for disarming Hamas and withdrawing Israeli troops. The Board of Peace, created by US President Donald Trump under the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, called on the Israeli government to immediately allow and facilitate the entry of winter and humanitarian supplies.

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said that 91,000 tents had been delivered to Gaza in recent months, along with more than 8,200 truckloads of tarpaulins, blankets, and winter clothing. The UN and international humanitarian organizations accuse Israel of systematically blocking the entry of prefabricated shelters. The UN said that about 150,000 tents are ready for shipment outside Gaza but are awaiting the necessary permits; Israel denies this.

Save the Children estimates that about 1.2 million people, including more than 560,000 children, are living in critical or catastrophic conditions. A representative of the UN Population Fund reported that approximately 400,000 people live in areas at high risk of flooding, including an estimated 10,000 pregnant women.

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