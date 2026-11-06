In Nigeria, prolonged heavy rains and flooding are reducing harvests of waterleaf, one of the country's most common leafy vegetables. On farms in the southern state of Cross River, plants do not have time to mature because of waterlogged soil, while market supplies have declined and prices have risen, Mongabay reports.

Farmer Enono Koka from Calabar said that most of her crops died after continuous rains in August and September. Another farmer, Joy David Okon, said that waterleaf stems planted in August ended up in a waterlogged, weed-covered plot after heavy rainfall.

Too much and too little water

Waterleaf, or Talinum fruticosum, is grown mainly in southern Nigeria; it is used, among other things, in edikang ikong and afang soups. The plant is often propagated through stem cuttings, which need at least 30 days to mature.

Researchers from Canada, Ghana, Sri Lanka and the United States compared this crop's response to drought and prolonged waterlogging in a greenhouse experiment. They found that waterlogging impairs plant growth, but severe drought causes even greater damage: leaf area decreased by 1.9 times with excess water and by 3.8 times during drought. According to agricultural researcher Efoo Bawa Nutsukpo, prolonged waterlogging can disrupt root function, photosynthesis and biomass formation.

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In Nigeria, the rainy season usually lasts from April to October, and smallholder farmers, who make up about 80% of the country's farming population, depend heavily on rainfall. At the same time, rainfall analyses indicate a trend toward increased precipitation in southern and coastal areas, where heavy rains often cause flooding.

Shortages in markets

The shortage of waterleaf has already affected sellers, buyers and food establishments. A trader in Calabar said that after losses from spoiled goods, he now purchases about half as much of the vegetable. Rivers State resident Faith Onai said that a small bunch of waterleaf costs 1,000 naira at the market, while restaurateur Margaret Ibok said that the price of the amount of the vegetable she needs rose from 3,000 to 8,000 naira.

Scientists believe that year-round availability of the crop can be improved through water resource management. Proposed measures include installing drainage and raising beds in areas with prolonged rainfall. At the same time, high-tech controlled-environment growing systems remain inaccessible to many smallholder farmers because of installation costs.

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