A study involving 12 adults with chronic kidney disease and proteinuria showed that reducing salt intake to approximately 6 g per day may enhance the kidney-protective effect of the drug BQ123. News-Medical reports on the findings.

Two diets and the drug

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh studied participants with proteinuric chronic kidney disease. Proteinuria, or an excess of protein in the urine, is a sign of kidney damage and is associated with a risk of disease progression.

Participants followed two 14-day diets: their usual diet, containing about 13.3 g of salt per day, and a diet restricting salt to about 6.3 g per day. The latter figure was close to the recommended maximum.

During each period, participants received BQ123 or a placebo. BQ123 blocks type A endothelin receptors and belongs to the class of endothelin receptor antagonists. These drugs are considered a promising treatment approach for chronic kidney disease with proteinuria.

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Results under salt restriction

BQ123 lowered blood pressure and improved measures of blood vessel function under both diets. However, a reduction in pressure in the kidneys' filtering structures and in protein loss through urine was observed only with the reduced-salt diet.

Salt restriction was also associated with an initial decrease in the kidney filtration rate. The authors believe this may reflect reduced pressure in the kidneys' filtering structures rather than damage to them. According to them, similar short-term changes are possible at the start of treatment with other kidney-protective drugs.

Study leader Dan Pugh stated that the full kidney-protective effect of this class of drugs was seen only under reduced salt intake. At the same time, the scientists emphasized that larger and longer studies are needed to determine whether this effect also applies to oral endothelin receptor antagonists used in clinical practice and whether it improves long-term kidney health.

The study was published in the journal Kidney International.

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