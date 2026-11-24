Lebanese media reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had left its facilities in Beirut’s southern suburbs and adjacent areas of Lebanon. The Jerusalem Post reported this on Tuesday, citing Lebanese media.

Relocation to the Bekaa Valley

According to the Lebanese outlet Nidaa Al-Watan, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also relocated personnel and logistical equipment to the Bekaa Valley. The evacuation reportedly included the Dahieh area, a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strike on a Hezbollah facility

Separately, the Israel Defense Forces said that the Israeli Air Force struck a former Hezbollah missile production and weapons storage facility in the Janta area of the Bekaa Valley.

According to the Israeli military, the strike was carried out after intelligence was received about a recent return to the facility. The entrances to the complex were targeted to prevent it from resuming operations. The Israeli army says the facility had previously been used for Hezbollah missile production and weapons storage.

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