In France, tension may have arisen between national team coach Zinedine Zidane and its captain Kylian Mbappé during the team’s first training camp. According to French media reports, the reason was Zidane’s decision to move the forward from the centre of the attack to the left flank.

Reaction to the positional change

As Interia Sport reports, citing L'Equipe, the decision may not have pleased the footballer. Mbappé had played on the left flank for many years, but during his first training camp under Zidane, he was moved there from the central position.

According to the publication, the coach noticed the captain’s reaction and wants to improve relations with him during the current training camp. To this end, according to journalists, Zidane plans to return Mbappé to the centre of the attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible absence from the upcoming match

At the same time, Mbappé may miss France’s upcoming Nations League match against Italy due to muscle problems with which he arrived at the November training camp. French media report that the injury is not serious, so the Real forward may play against Turkey.

The France national team leads its Nations League group, three points ahead of Italy.

Read us on