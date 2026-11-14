Climate change intensified Indonesia’s fire crisis — Mongabay

Human-caused climate change significantly intensified the record heat during the fire season in western Indonesia in August–October 2026. This conclusion was reached by the international research network World Weather Attribution, which analyzes the impact of climate change on extreme weather events, Mongabay reports.

Researchers estimate that the fires affected about 1.9 million hectares of peatlands and tropical forests. Toxic haze exposed 12.5 million people in Southeast Asian countries to dangerous air pollution. In Indonesia itself, the haze caused more than 400,000 respiratory infections, according to the WWA report.

El Niño caused a rainfall deficit

The authors of the analysis found that a strong El Niño event was the main cause of the exceptional lack of rainfall: seasonal precipitation over three months fell by about 50%. At the same time, record temperatures were attributed primarily to global warming.

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According to WWA calculations, human-caused climate change raised the season’s temperature by 1.6°C, while El Niño added another 0.3°C. Researchers believe that such extreme heat would have been virtually impossible without greenhouse gas emissions. Climate change also tripled the likelihood of weekly periods of simultaneously hot and dry weather.

Drained peatlands increase fire risk

WWA noted that weather factors compounded long-term landscape degradation. Between 1990 and 2010, the area of peat swamp forests declined by 45% in Borneo and by 63% in Sumatra due to land drainage for agriculture and deforestation.

Drained peatlands ignite easily, and fires in them can smolder underground for weeks and release substantial carbon reserves. The report’s authors called protecting intact forests, restoring drained peatlands, and complying with the ban on land burning necessary steps to prevent future large-scale haze crises.

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