Republicans in North Carolina expected to win nearly two-thirds of the state's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after redrawing electoral district boundaries in 2025. However, after the 2026 elections, the party may win fewer than one-third of the state's seats, according to Fortune.

The Republican-controlled North Carolina legislature changed the electoral map. In 11 of 14 districts, most voters supported Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. However, Democratic support in the 2026 midterm elections also put at risk districts where Trump had won by margins of up to 20 percentage points.

The situation in Ohio

In Ohio, Republican lawmakers also redrew district boundaries in 2025. Of the 15 seats in the state's delegation, 12 were in districts where most voters supported Trump in 2024. The plan was intended to secure two-thirds of Ohio's seats in the House of Representatives for Republicans, but in the 120th Congress they may receive less than half of that number.

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The article's author, Boise State University political science professor Charlie Hunt, calls such outcomes a possible example of a “dummymander.” The term describes a situation in which a party spreads its supporters too thinly across districts and, because of an electoral wave favoring its opponents, loses more seats than it could have without the new redistricting.

Texas, Florida and Alabama

In Texas and Florida, Republicans sought to win nine seats previously held by Democrats. The redrawing of boundaries also affected the vulnerable district of Democratic Rep. Shomari Figures in Alabama. Trump won all these districts in 2024 by margins of at least nine percentage points.

According to Fortune, Democrats retained most of the seats targeted by Republicans. Republicans in Texas, Florida and Alabama are expected to have the same number of representatives in the 120th Congress as in the 119th. In Tennessee's 9th District, Republicans held onto the last seat previously controlled by Democrats, but won by only about 2,500 votes, or just over one percentage point.

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