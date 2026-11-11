Researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Saudi Arabia have identified a previously unknown genetic cause of a fatal brain disorder in newborns. It involves recessive changes in the VPS25 gene associated with severe neonatal encephalopathy, News-Medical reports.

Five families with similar cases

The work, published in the journal Genome Medicine, brought together data from five unrelated families from Saudi Arabia, Europe and North America. The children had similar manifestations: impaired brain development before birth, seizures, profound developmental impairments and significant structural abnormalities of the brain. In some families, more than one child was lost to this disease.

A comparison of clinical cases and cell studies showed changes in the same VPS25 gene. Scientists identified disruptions in biological processes affecting the number and composition of small extracellular vesicles — microscopic packages released by cells. Components lacking in these vesicles included proteins important for the protection and maintenance of nerve cells.

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Significance for diagnosis

The authors called this the first evidence linking VPS25 changes to human disease. According to them, the discovery gives doctors another gene to consider when examining children with unexplained brain developmental abnormalities. Identifying the cause may also help with genetic counselling for families and decision-making regarding future pregnancies.

Three of the five families were identified through genomic programmes in Saudi Arabia, after which the team compared these data with cases in Europe and North America. The researchers hope to find other families with the same condition in order to describe the course of the disease more precisely and determine the impact of VPS25 changes on early brain development.

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