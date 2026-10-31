In Syria, changes to school textbooks have sparked criticism on social media: widely shared comparisons of different editions revealed edited illustrations of women, removed images of children, statues and works of art. As Euronews reports, the edits also affected topics concerning political life, citizenship, democratic participation, local self-government and media.

Changes to illustrations

Social media users compared textbooks for primary school, seventh grade and the sixth-grade edition of “Social Studies.” In the published examples, hijabs were added to drawn female characters, and in some cases, long clothing was added. Some images of women were removed, statues were covered, and certain paintings and sculptures were removed or replaced.

Among the most discussed examples were the removal of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and a drawing of a girl jumping rope next to two children. A painting depicting the Phoenician princess Elissa, the founder of Carthage, hunting was also removed from a textbook. It was replaced with another portrait in which digital editing covered the character’s chin and neck.

A separate wave of mockery was triggered by an example in which a statue from the pharaonic era was depicted wearing a striped shirt. Users also pointed to a female doctor character in a first-grade textbook: on one page she wears a hijab, while on another she does not.

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Disputes over historical content

Activists said that history textbooks had also been changed. In particular, they drew attention to wording about people executed on May 6 by the Ottoman governor Jamal Pasha: according to them, they are called “agents of Britain and France” in the new version. Critics also reported the removal of an image of Sultan Pasha al-Atrash, which was replaced by an image of Sheikh Saleh al-Ali, as well as the deletion of a photo of the late Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser.

Other edits documented on social media include the absence of the Iskenderun district and the occupied Syrian Golan from one of the maps, as well as the removal of a paragraph about Syrian women’s participation in resistance to the French mandate. Critics believe that such changes may narrow the representation of the country’s social and cultural diversity.

The ministry’s position

On Monday, Syria’s Ministry of Education called reports about new edits inaccurate and stated that no new changes to curricula had been approved for the current academic year. The ministry said that after the fall of the former regime, one update had been carried out, announced in detail in January 2025, which provided for the removal of its symbols and ideological content.

The ministry said it is developing new curricula with an emphasis on citizenship, respect for others, critical thinking, digital and life skills. At the same time, critics countered that the ministry’s position contradicts the visual comparisons of textbooks circulating online.

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