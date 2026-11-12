Researchers at City of Hope reported that increased sensitivity to cold with age may be linked to declining activity of thermogenic fat — tissue that burns calories to produce heat. News-Medical reports on the findings of the study published in the journal Nature.

How thermogenic fat produces heat

Unlike white fat, which mainly stores energy, thermogenic fat helps the body stay warm. Its cells differ in their activity levels: some have high levels of the UCP1 protein, which enables heat production, while others contain less of this protein and remain less active.

Researchers found a similar combination of cells in samples of human thermogenic fat, although they conducted most of the experiments in mice. According to the team, signals from the nervous and immune systems can alter the balance between more active and less active cells and regulate heat production depending on the body's needs.

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Slower response in older mice

In older mice, this system responded more slowly to a drop in temperature. Their thermogenic fat was still able to increase heat production, but it required more time to do so. As a result, the animals found it more difficult to maintain body temperature during exposure to cold.

The scientists also partially restored heat production in older mice by blocking one link in the biological mechanism associated with the slower response. After this intervention, the animals produced more heat and expended more energy.

The experiment used mifepristone, but the authors emphasized that this drug affects many body systems and is not a treatment for age-related cold sensitivity. The findings indicate that the age-related decline in thermogenic fat activity could potentially be reversible. They may also contribute to further research into metabolic disorders, including obesity and type 2 diabetes.

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