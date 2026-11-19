On November 19, amid signals from the United States, gold briefly fell below $3,700 per ounce, reaching its lowest level since September 2025. The spot price of the metal later recovered to around $3,730 per ounce as of 08:35 GMT, Anadolu Agency reports.

Quotes were pressured by a stronger US dollar and hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials regarding further interest rate hikes.

Federal Reserve signals

Minutes of the October meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee showed that nearly all officials supported further rate hikes in the coming months to bring inflation back to the central bank's 2% target.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller said inflationary pressures were moving in an undesirable direction. He also noted that the regulator could consider a 50-basis-point rate hike in December.

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According to the CME FedWatch Tool, market participants estimate the probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike next month at 90%, and a 50-basis-point increase at 10%.

Silver and dollar dynamics

Silver also declined during the session, falling below $45 per ounce to its lowest level since September 2025. Its quotes later recovered to $45.430 per ounce.

The US dollar index stood near 103.838 as of 05:35 GMT after earlier reaching its highest level since the start of the year. Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, including gold, and weaken demand for them.

Losses since the start of the year

After the latest decline, gold has lost more than 13% since the start of the year and over 30% from its January peak. Silver has fallen by more than 36% since the start of the year and by over 60% from its all-time high reached earlier this year.

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