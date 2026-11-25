On the global market on Wednesday, the spot price of gold fell by 0.66% to $3,533 per ounce as of 05:42 GMT. The decline came amid reports of planned increases in U.S. tariffs and expectations regarding Federal Reserve interest rates, Anadolu Agency reports.

This extended the previous session's decline, when gold lost nearly 2% and erased the price recovery seen on Monday.

Pressure on precious metals

December gold futures in the United States also fell by 0.14% to $3,522 per ounce. The spot price of silver declined by 1.26% to $40.38 per ounce as of 05:46 GMT. The day before, silver fell by more than 5%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Precious metals remained under pressure following a sell-off in stock markets on Tuesday. Reports of planned increases in U.S. tariffs on imports from China, the EU and more than a dozen other economies weighed on technology stocks. Some investors sold gold to meet margin requirements.

Focus on U.S. inflation

Gold's appeal is also affected by interest-rate expectations. Since the metal does not generate interest income, expectations that persistent price pressure may prompt the Fed to continue raising borrowing costs usually reduce interest in this asset.

Market participants are awaiting the release of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index. PCE is the Fed's preferred inflation measure; the report is due at 13:30 GMT and may affect expectations for the central bank's December 8–9 meeting.

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