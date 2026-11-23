Gold on the global market rose by 2.3% on Monday to $3,619.15 per ounce as of 06:05 GMT. Investors revised their expectations regarding the pace of interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Anadolu Agency reports.

Impact of the stock sell-off

The rise in the precious metal's value came after a sell-off in global stock markets. The unwinding of artificial intelligence-related trades pressured stocks and prompted market participants to reassess the pace of monetary policy tightening in the United States.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Fed could make a mistake if it tightens policy too aggressively in response to the latest inflation data. He cited a significant tightening of financial conditions in recent months.

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Expectations regarding the Fed rate

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets assessed the probability of a 25-basis-point Fed rate increase at the December meeting at about 93.5%. Investors are also awaiting the publication of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index, scheduled for Wednesday. This index is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

Last week, gold lost about 9% of its value and fell to a 14-month low. This was the metal's sharpest weekly decline since March amid hawkish statements by Fed officials and a sell-off in shares of technology and semiconductor companies.

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