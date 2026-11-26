Gold prices in the United States stabilized near $3,580 per ounce after falling below $3,500 during the previous session. Investors assessed data showing accelerating inflation in the United States and expectations of further tightening of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, Anadolu Agency reports.

Gold quotes

As of 03:17 GMT, the spot price of gold was almost unchanged at $3,580.87 per ounce. U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 1.2% to $3,578.70 per ounce.

On Wednesday, gold briefly fell below $3,500 per ounce for the first time since September 2025. This happened after the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released data showing increased price pressures in October.

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US inflation indicators

The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Federal Reserve prefers as an inflation gauge, rose 3.8% year-on-year in October after 3.6% in September. Core inflation under this measure accelerated to 3.3% from 3.1%.

On a monthly basis, the personal consumption expenditures price index increased by 0.3%, slowing from 0.5% in September. Gold does not generate interest income, so persistent inflation and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike at its December meeting reduce the attractiveness of this asset.

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