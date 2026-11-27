On global markets, the price of gold rebounded above $3,600 per ounce on Friday after falling to a more than one-year low earlier this week. Spot gold was up 2.2% as of 05:24 GMT, to $3,646 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 2.27%, to $3,644 per ounce.

Support from the dollar and stock market

As Anadolu Agency reports, buying after the decline, a weaker US dollar and a calmer situation on stock markets contributed to the recovery in quotations. Analysts linked the reduced pressure on the precious metal to the recovery in global technology stocks and the holiday pause in US markets during the Thanksgiving period.

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This reduced investors’ need to sell gold to raise cash. The US dollar index, which measures the American currency against a basket of six major currencies, fell by 0.06% to 103.72 points. On Monday, it reached a weekly high of 104.53 points.

Previous decline and rate expectations

On Wednesday, gold fell below $3,500 per ounce for the first time since September 2025. At the same time, persistent price pressure in the United States strengthened market expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its December meeting. This limits the overall rise in the value of gold, which does not generate interest income.

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