In global trading on Tuesday, ahead of the release of US inflation data, gold fell by 1.98% to $3,563.10 per troy ounce. Its price thus dropped below the $3,600 mark. Silver lost 5.27% and traded at $40.851 per ounce.

Monthly price decline

Over the past month, gold lost 11.24% of its value and silver lost 24.23%, Anadolu Agency reports. On Monday, gold recovered from its lowest level in more than a year, while silver gained 4.7%.

The recovery in technology company stocks eased pressure on precious metals. During the previous sell-off in shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence, some investors sold gold and silver to meet margin requirements.

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Fed rate expectations

On Wednesday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis is due to release the October personal consumption expenditures price index, the inflation indicator preferred by the Fed. In September, the index rose 3.6% year-on-year, while the core measure excluding food and energy increased by 3.1%.

Markets put the probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed meeting on December 8–9 at around 95%. In October, the central bank kept its benchmark rate within the 3.75–4% range. Higher rates may reduce the appeal of gold and silver, as income-generating assets become more attractive to investors.

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