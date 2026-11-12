After US inflation data, the spot price of gold fell by 0.43% on November 12 to $3,970.59 per ounce. This was the third consecutive declining session for the precious metal. Anadolu Agency reports that gold reached its lowest level in more than a week.

The dollar remains near its high

The US dollar index stood slightly below 103, remaining near its highest level since April 2025. Silver, meanwhile, fell by 0.69% to $51.305 per ounce.

US consumer prices rose by 0.4% in October compared with September. The market had expected an increase of 0.3%, although the pace of growth slowed from September's 0.6%.

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Expectations regarding the Fed rate

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller supported an interest rate increase in December and suggested that, with stronger inflation readings, the regulator could consider a larger increase. He leaned toward a 25-basis-point increase even if monthly inflation data improved, while a significantly higher reading could warrant discussion of a 50-basis-point move.

Investors are awaiting US data on producer prices, weekly jobless claims and existing home sales. Higher rates usually weigh on gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding a metal that does not generate interest income.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics did not release annual headline and core inflation figures for October because of disruptions to data collection during the 2025 government shutdown. This prevented the agency from making an annual comparison of the figures.

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