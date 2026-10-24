In Mexico, the area affected by moderate and severe drought had increased to 12.7% of the country as of October 15, 2026. This is 5.2 percentage points more than during the same period in 2025, when such conditions covered 7.5% of the territory. Despite above-normal rainfall in many regions in the first half of October, the area affected by drought in these categories was nearly 70% larger than a year earlier.

Drought in the south and southeast

According to Mexico News Daily, the dry period had the greatest impact on the country’s southeast. In total, more than 35% of Mexico’s territory recorded abnormally dry conditions, moderate drought or severe drought. A small area in the far northeast of the country experienced extreme drought.

In Tabasco state, moderate drought was recorded across 56.1% of the area, while another 19.3% of the territory suffered from severe drought. In Chiapas state, these figures were 35.9% and 8.4%, respectively. In Guerrero, moderate drought covered 15.9% of the state and severe drought 2.1%, while in Oaxaca the respective figures were 17.5% and 4.8%.

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Rains brought local relief

The Mexican Drought Monitor reported that recent rains reduced the area of abnormally dry regions and zones affected by moderate to extreme drought in parts of Chihuahua, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas states. The most notable result was the disappearance of extreme drought in Tamaulipas.

Rainfall in the first half of October was linked to the steady arrival of low-pressure troughs and monsoon troughs, as well as the impact of Hurricanes Simon and Trudy in the Pacific Ocean and Tropical Storm Isaias in the Gulf of Mexico, which later became a hurricane. At the same time, these rains were insufficient to offset the precipitation deficit accumulated during previous months in southern and southeastern Mexico.

Compared with the second half of September, the situation improved slightly: the share of the country’s territory without drought rose from 64.6% to 64.9%. At the same time, below-normal rainfall was recorded in the east and in some northwestern areas.

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