An international group of scientists analyzing data from NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has detected a change in the direction of rotation of turbulent magnetic fields in the solar wind. This is the first direct observation of such a phenomenon in space plasma turbulence, ScienceDaily reports.

Change at small scales

Researchers from the Technical University of Braunschweig, the University of Tokyo and other institutions analyzed precise measurements of magnetic fields and particles. They found that within a certain range of wavelengths, magnetic fields in a turbulent environment change their direction of rotation.

When viewed along the direction away from the Sun, magnetic fields at larger scales predominantly rotate counterclockwise. At much smaller scales, the predominant direction changes to clockwise rotation. As the solar wind moves farther away from the Sun, this change becomes more pronounced and shifts toward longer wavelengths.

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Boundary between fluid and particle motion

The change occurs at the boundary where plasma transitions from collective behavior resembling fluid motion to the dynamics of individual particles. At larger scales, vortices and electromagnetic waves form in the plasma, creating complex oscillations. At the same time, the analysis showed an ordered pattern in the rotation of magnetic fields.

The results were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. The authors believe that the identified feature may help better explain processes in the solar wind and improve physical models for forecasting geomagnetic storms. Plasma turbulence is also characteristic of Earth’s magnetosphere, interplanetary space, solar eruption regions and accretion disks.

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