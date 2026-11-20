NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft has reached a distance of one light-day from Earth — about 25.9 billion kilometers — but has stopped sending scientific data due to a likely problem with its onboard computer, Live Science reports.

The signal is there, but no scientific data

The mission team discovered the problem on November 14. As of November 19, it had not yet been resolved. At the same time, specialists detected the carrier signal Voyager 1 uses to transmit scientific and engineering information to Earth. This confirmed that the spacecraft is powered on and pointed in the right direction.

Voyager 1 reached the one-light-day mark on November 18. A radio signal traveling at the speed of light needs 24 hours to cover the one-way distance between Earth and the spacecraft. As a result, diagnosing problems with the probe takes about two days, and data are transmitted at a low speed.

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A recurring computer problem

According to NASA’s assessment, the current malfunction is likely related to the computer that collects information from scientific instruments and transmits it to Earth in a readable format. A similar problem occurred in November 2023; engineers restored the transmission of scientific data in June 2024.

The team is using an approach similar to the one it employed during the previous repair. If successful, Voyager 1 will be able to continue sending data from two active scientific instruments: a magnetometer, which measures magnetic fields in interstellar space, and a plasma wave detector, which measures charged particles in the interstellar medium.

To save energy, the mission team previously switched off some of the spacecraft’s instruments and switched on others that are more efficient. According to mission calculations, this should keep Voyager 1 operating at least until 2027. The spacecraft has been in interstellar space since 2012, while Voyager 2 is expected by the team to reach a one-light-day distance in 2035.

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