In Nigeria, the total volume of external debt reached $145.02 billion in 2025, up 6.6% from a year earlier. The data were provided in the World Bank’s 2026 International Debt Report, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Over a decade, the country’s external debt increased from $83.21 billion in 2015 to $145.015 billion in 2025, or by 74.3%. More than half of the total consisted of private non-guaranteed obligations and short-term debt.

Structure of external liabilities

Nigeria’s public and publicly guaranteed external debt stood at $62.4 billion. Another $54.476 billion accounted for private non-guaranteed debt, while $28.139 billion accounted for short-term external liabilities.

Within the public and publicly guaranteed debt structure, $31.365 billion was owed to multilateral creditors, $6.683 billion to bilateral creditors, and $24.352 billion to private creditors. China was the largest bilateral creditor with $5.672 billion, followed by France with $774 million.

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The World Bank’s International Development Association accounted for $18.533 billion of the multilateral portion of the debt. International Monetary Fund loans and Special Drawing Rights allocations totaled $5.516 billion.

Debt and export revenues

Nigeria’s external debt-to-exports ratio stood at 212% in 2025, while the ratio to gross national income was 51%. Debt service costs equaled 19% of exports and 5% of gross national income.

The average maturity of new obligations to official creditors in 2025 was 25 years, with a five-year grace period and an interest rate of 1.9%. For new obligations to private creditors, the average maturity was 12 years, the grace period was eight years, and the interest rate was 9.6%.

The World Bank also noted that Nigeria raised $2.3 billion through international bonds in two tranches in 2025. One issue had a 10-year maturity and an interest rate of 8.625%, while the other had a 20-year maturity and an interest rate of 9.125%.

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