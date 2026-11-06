Pakistan’s external debt nearly doubled over ten years and reached $135.1 billion at the end of 2025. In 2015, the figure stood at $68.7 billion, according to the World Bank’s International Debt Report 2026, Dawn reports.

Debt structure

Of the total amount, $107.1 billion accounted for public and publicly guaranteed debt. Another $17.6 billion was private nonguaranteed debt, while $10.5 billion consisted of short-term liabilities.

Within the public and publicly guaranteed debt structure, Pakistan owed $56.8 billion to multilateral creditors, $42.4 billion to bilateral creditors, and $7.8 billion to private creditors. China was the country’s largest individual creditor, with $22.4 billion in outstanding obligations. It was followed by the World Bank with $19.2 billion and the Asian Development Bank with $16.8 billion.

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Lending terms

The average maturity of loans from official creditors was 16 years, the grace period was four years, and the average interest rate was 3.6%. Private loans, meanwhile, had an average rate of 8.6%, a three-year maturity, and a one-year grace period.

In 2025, China extended the maturities of Pakistan’s $2 billion in loans. The International Monetary Fund made new disbursements to the country totaling $2.3 billion that same year under the Extended Fund Facility and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

Global dynamics

External debt of low- and middle-income countries increased by 5.5% in 2025 to a record $9.4 trillion. Total payments to service this debt, including interest and principal repayments, rose by 1.9% to reach $1.4 trillion. Payments to bondholders increased by 13.7% to $363.1 billion.

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