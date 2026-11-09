In Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, a landslide buried tents where displaced Palestinians were living. A woman and four children were killed, while several other people were injured, Anadolu Agency reports.

Search for people under the rubble

Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said that a storm caused a landslide of sand and stones onto the tents. In a subsequent statement, the service said that the search for missing people was ongoing.

Rescuers and local residents tried to reach people who may have been trapped under the rubble, using basic tools. The work was complicated by power outages and a lack of rescue equipment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences of severe weather

Since Friday evening, Gaza has been hit by heavy rain and gusty winds. According to the Government Media Office, the severe weather flooded more than 70,000 tents and destroyed dozens of walls, causing injuries and material damage.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are living in temporary shelters after their homes were destroyed during the war that began in October 2023. The report also notes that Israel's restrictions on supplies of construction materials and goods for setting up shelters remained in place despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on October 10, 2025.

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