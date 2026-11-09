In Gilgit-Baltistan in northern Pakistan, landslides blocked the delivery of solar panels along the Karakoram Highway near the city of Chilas and struck a water channel supplying a hydroelectric power plant. Two trucks carrying panels stood on the closed road for at least 24 hours, while a landslide in Ghizer District disrupted electricity generation from one of the supply sources for the regional capital, Gilgit, The Express Tribune reports.

According to the outlet, both landslides were caused by heavy rains. They were reported to have caused more than 20 billion Pakistani rupees in damage across seven districts in 2025. Local estimates, which include agricultural losses and damage to energy infrastructure, reach nearly 30 billion rupees.

Panels without a complete system

Gilgit-Baltistan relies heavily on hydropower, but floods, landslides and glacial lake outburst floods regularly damage channels, water intakes and other infrastructure. The combined capacity of the region's 46 hydroelectric power plants increased from 17.18 MW in 2009 to 65.319 MW in 2025.

In March 2026, the federal government allocated 58 MW of solar capacity to Gilgit-Baltistan: 40 MW for household consumers and 18 MW for small businesses and the IT sector. Nearly 148,000 households were planned to be covered by free panels, but 15,733 families were selected by lottery. Of these, 12,008 collected the equipment, while 3,725 left the panels in warehouses.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

For the system to operate fully, it requires an inverter, battery, wiring, mounting, transportation and installation. Depending on the system and location, additional costs can range from 90,000 to more than 180,000 Pakistani rupees. One selected participant in the program in Gilgit told the outlet that he was asked for 150,000 rupees for a battery and inverter.

Dependence on mountain routes

In winter, the electricity shortage in the region is particularly acute due to lower output from hydroelectric power plants. A solar panel without storage can generate electricity during the day, but cannot independently provide lighting after sunset.

Equipment deliveries depend on the Karakoram Highway. Landslides in the Kohistan or Diamer districts can interrupt supplies of fuel, food, construction materials and solar equipment for several days. For remote villages, additional costs include transporting the systems, dispatching specialists for installation and subsequent maintenance.

The €54.24 million Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Development and Climate Resilience Programme is intended to cover all districts of the region and benefit approximately 43,200 households. It provides for improved access to clean water, renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Read us on