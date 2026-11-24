Nine hominin teeth found in the Baxin and Naxin caves in Guangxi province in southern China indicate that Homo erectus lived in mainland Asia at least 60,000 years later than researchers had assumed. As Ars Technica reports, the remains also point to these hominins' ability to survive in dense tropical forests.

Dating of the teeth and deposits

The caves are located 15 kilometres apart in a karst valley. Among more than 18,000 animal bones and fragments, researchers found nine hominin teeth. They analysed proteins and chemical isotopes in the enamel of five teeth.

Protein analysis of four samples and morphological measurements of four other teeth provided grounds for attributing them to Homo erectus. According to luminescence dating of the deposits and uranium isotope ratios in bones, the breccia in which the remains accumulated formed approximately between 324,000 and 184,000 years ago.

Previously, the latest known Homo erectus remains in mainland Asia had been dated to between 420,000 and 400,000 years ago. On the Indonesian island of Java, fossil remains indicate that the species persisted at least until the period between 177,000 and 108,000 years ago.

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Possible coexistence with Denisovans

The ninth tooth from the Baxin cave differs both in protein composition and shape. The authors of the study believe that it belonged to another hominin population, probably a Denisovan, although they were unable to identify it conclusively.

According to the researchers' assessment, bones and teeth may have been brought into the caves by porcupines. Therefore, the find does not prove direct contact between Homo erectus and Denisovans, but indicates that they may have lived in the same region at approximately the same time.

Life in a tropical forest

The ratios of carbon and oxygen isotopes in the tooth enamel of hominins and animals indicate that a humid tropical forest with a dense canopy existed near the caves during the Middle Pleistocene. This contradicts the widespread assumption that such environments were accessible mainly to Homo sapiens.

Strontium isotope analysis showed that the owners of four examined teeth either moved between different areas during childhood or consumed food from other territories. Some readings correspond to bedrock located up to 250 kilometres from the caves, including in northern Vietnam.

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