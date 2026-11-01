Jacob Zuma, president of the uMkhonto weSizwe party, known as the MK Party, said at a rally in KwaMashu, South Africa, that the political force is ready to lead many municipalities. The speech took place at the final Sithatha Omasipala campaign event ahead of the local elections on November 4.

As TimesLIVE reports, Zuma told thousands of rally participants at Princess Magogo Stadium that the party would “take back the country” and take control of the land. He also said that the MK Party is ready to govern municipalities where, according to him, the service delivery system has deteriorated.

Return after hospitalization

This was the first public appearance by the 84-year-old Zuma after he collapsed in Umsinzi on October 6 and was hospitalized at Netcare St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. The politician spent 11 days there and was discharged on October 17. After that, he remained under observation and missed a mini-rally in Umgababa the following day.

Zuma took the stage in KwaMashu together with his wife, MaNgema-Zuma. He thanked the people who wished him recovery and said that he felt their prayers. The politician also said that when Black people vote, Black people should govern the country.

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Promises and polls

Zuma urged voters dissatisfied with water and electricity supply disruptions to support the MK Party. The party’s candidate in Ward 65, Derrick Mkhize, said that if the party came to power in the eThekwini municipality, uninterrupted water and electricity supplies would be a priority. He also promised to write off debts for poor residents and people with overdue arrears.

According to the latest polls cited by the publication, the MK Party has 47% support in eThekwini, the Democratic Alliance has 21%, and the African National Congress has 10%. Nationally, the party, which is participating in local elections for the first time, has about 12% support.

The MK Party was created in September 2023 and officially launched in December of the same year. In the national elections in May 2024, it won 14.6% of the vote and 58 seats, becoming the largest party in KwaZulu-Natal province.

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