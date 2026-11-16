In Sweden, the Forsmark 3 reactor was shut down due to a short circuit in cable equipment. As a result, four of the country’s six nuclear reactors are simultaneously out of operation, and electricity prices may rise, The Local Sweden reports.

Double impact on the south of the country

Energy market analyst Christian Holtz of Polite Energy noted that the shutdown of Forsmark 3 means reduced electricity generation in southern Sweden and may complicate its transmission from north to south. In his assessment, especially in the middle and at the end of the week, the price could rise by several dozen öre per kilowatt-hour due to colder weather and a possible weakening of the wind.

Electricity costs are also affected by high gas prices in continental Europe and low water levels in reservoirs, particularly in southern Norway. Holtz advised households to reduce overall consumption and, where possible, flexibly choose the time when they use electricity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cable repair

The malfunction was discovered on Friday. Forsmark duty representative Martin Danielsson told the newspaper Aftonbladet that the problem had been localized to one cable, which needs to be replaced. Production is expected to resume by the coming Friday.

Of the three reactors at the Forsmark nuclear power plant, only Forsmark 2 is currently operating. Forsmark 1 is shut down for scheduled annual maintenance.

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