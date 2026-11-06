In Cyprus, the United Nations' efforts to advance a settlement of the Cyprus issue are at a critical stage, said Victor Papadopoulos, head of the president's press office.

The next step could be an expanded meeting involving the guarantor states — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom — as well as the European Union. It is expected to decide on the resumption of settlement talks, Cyprus Mail reports.

Cyprus president's proposals

According to Papadopoulos, 19 proposals by President Nikos Christodoulides could help break the deadlock on the methodology of negotiations, the substance of the settlement and confidence-building measures. He also said that Christodoulides is doing everything possible and demonstrating goodwill to resume negotiations.

Earlier, Christodoulides said that developments regarding the Cyprus issue appear positive. According to him, UN envoy María Ángela Holguín said during a phone call that specific announcements could be made over the weekend.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Turkish media reported that Holguín had set a deadline until Friday for the two sides to respond regarding confidence-building measures. They include opening four new crossing points and large-scale demining. If these measures are agreed, the UN secretary-general may meet with Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman, after which an expanded meeting is possible.

Turkish foreign minister's visit

Papadopoulos also commented on Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's visit to the occupied northern part of Cyprus. He called it illegal and deserving of condemnation, and also said that Fidan's presence indicates that key decisions on the settlement are being made in Ankara.

Fidan's visit comes several days before a meeting scheduled for Monday between Christodoulides, Erhürman and Holguín. According to the Turkish Cypriot press, the Turkish foreign minister is to meet with Erhürman, Ünal Üstel and Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu. Erhürman said that Turkish Cypriots remain committed to dialogue and diplomacy for the sake of a settlement.

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