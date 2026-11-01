In Kishangarh, in India’s Rajasthan state, a marble slurry dump covering about 121 hectares has become a tourist destination. White hills of waste and water-filled pits attract hundreds of visitors every day: people take photos there, hold pre-wedding photo shoots and film videos. At the same time, residents of nearby villages complain of health problems and soil and water pollution, Al Jazeera reports.

Thousands of tonnes of slurry every day

Kishangarh is a center for marble and granite processing: nearly 1,200 enterprises operate there, employing about 25,000 people. According to the Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry, daily business volume in this sector exceeds 160 million rupees. Every day, about a thousand tanker trucks transport an estimated 5,500 tonnes of marble slurry to a site designated by the authorities.

Bhagaram Gurjar, a resident of Bhogiyawas village, said the dump affects at least six villages. According to him, local residents suffer from respiratory infections, dental problems and skin allergies. He also said that dust settles on fields and makes it difficult to grow crops.

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Research and tribunal ruling

Aditi Goyal, a doctor at Ganga Narayan Hospital in Ajmer, said Kishangarh residents primarily face respiratory and skin problems. According to her, workers at marble-processing enterprises are particularly vulnerable to chronic illnesses because of prolonged contact with toxic dust. She advised using masks for protection from dust.

A study led by Lakshmi Kant Sharma, a professor at the Central University of Rajasthan, found concentrations of lead silicate in Kishangarh’s soil that were several times above normal levels. The study also noted that concentrations of fine particulate matter PM2.5 exceed ambient air quality standards, while waste particles smaller than 75 micrometers can spread over considerable distances and make soil infertile.

Last year, environmentalist Drupad Malik appealed to the National Green Tribunal over the dump’s possible harmful impact on health and the environment. The tribunal stated that unregulated storage of marble slurry pollutes groundwater and air, and instructed the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board to ensure monitoring, sample testing and fines for enterprises that violate environmental standards.

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