A report commissioned by the US government in 2022 warned of significant national security risks stemming from weaknesses in the country’s telecommunications networks. The document became available as part of a court case and was reviewed by Reuters, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Warning of structural weaknesses

The report was commissioned by the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). It stated that US telecommunications networks have “significant structural vulnerabilities” and can be compromised from anywhere in the world.

The June 2022 document described US telecommunications infrastructure as being in a “dangerous and unsustainable situation.” The authors also noted that international connections could provide attackers with “trusted” access to networks. The report stressed that the possibility of easily compromising US national networks from abroad had not yet been widely understood.

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Salt Typhoon campaign

US officials previously said that hackers targeted nine telecommunications companies during the China-linked Salt Typhoon cyberespionage campaign in 2024. The companies named included Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Lumen. According to officials, the attackers stole audio recordings of intercepted phone calls and a large volume of call data.

According to Bloomberg News, CISA did not publish the report for four years and resisted pressure from Congress to release it. The agency did not immediately comment to Reuters. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon last year called for the document to be released, saying Congress would have had enough time to introduce mandatory cybersecurity standards for telephone companies before the Salt Typhoon attacks.

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