Air pollution from smoke caused by forest and land fires in Indonesia may have led to 3,560 deaths in September 2026. This short-term assessment of the impact of fine particulate matter PM2.5 was released by the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), ABC News Australia reports.

According to CREA, about 57.8 million residents of the country breathed air with pollution levels ranging from unhealthy to hazardous in September. The estimated death toll from fire smoke was twice as high as the August figure.

Kalimantan, Java and Sumatra were hit hardest

The largest number of estimated deaths was recorded in the Indonesian part of Borneo, as well as on the islands of Java and Sumatra and in the country’s eastern regions. CREA noted that PM2.5 exposure levels in Indonesia in September exceeded the World Health Organization’s annual guideline by more than seven times. On Sumatra, the excess reached tenfold, while in Kalimantan it reached 24-fold.

PM2.5 particles are so small that they can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream. The WHO links exposure to such pollution with an increased risk of illness and premature death. More than 330,000 cases of acute respiratory infections were recorded across Indonesia.

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Impact of industry and transport

The researchers also assessed the impact of pollution unrelated to fires: urban power generation, industry and transport. According to their calculations, these sources may have caused another 1,750 deaths in September. The total estimated death toll from PM2.5 pollution for the month is 5,310 cases.

On Java, where the capital Jakarta is located, CREA attributed between 73% and 80% of air-pollution-related deaths, or 1,530 cases in September, to non-fire sources: industry, vehicle emissions and waste burning.

According to an estimate by the deforestation monitor Nusantara Atlas, fires affected more than 1.9 million hectares in the nine months through September. Experts largely link them to the practice of clearing land with fire, including by logging, palm oil and mining companies.

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