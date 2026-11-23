In the Gaza Strip, Palestine, large-scale water, soil and air pollution has emerged as a result of destruction caused by the Israeli military operation, according to a joint report by the humanitarian organization Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory. The report’s authors warn that heavy metals, explosive residues, asbestos from destroyed buildings and sewage could pose a danger to the Palestinian population for decades.

Pollution across the entire territory

As The Guardian reports, the report’s authors used satellite imagery, remote sensing, scientific analysis and open-source data. They concluded that pollution in Gaza is widespread and serious and has significant consequences for public health and the survival of civilians.

According to an estimate by the UN Environment Programme, Israeli military operations have resulted in more than 61 million tonnes of debris across Gaza. Destroyed residential buildings, neighbourhoods and infrastructure have become a major source of potentially hazardous materials.

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Risks to water and health

Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said that the destruction of sanitation systems leaves people almost without protection from pollution. According to him, untreated sewage enters the sea and seeps into the soil, while the population may be exposed to toxins through the air, food, water, contaminated soils and debris. In his assessment, children and pregnant women face the highest risks.

The report’s author, Oxfam water and sanitation specialist Lama Abdul Samad, noted that cleanup efforts are complicated by the spread of pollutants among urban ruins, agricultural land, water systems and soils. Access to many areas is also restricted by unexploded ordnance. The report emphasizes the need to conduct a detailed on-site environmental assessment, clean up territories, carry out monitoring and undertake specialized remediation.

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