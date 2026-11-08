About half of middle-aged women experience chronic pain, according to a report by the International Menopause Society (IMS). Women may face such pain up to 70% more often than men, ABC News Australia reports.

Chronic pain is pain that lasts for more than three months or returns regularly. The IMS report described the condition as one that is often under-recognized, under-diagnosed and under-treated. The society's president, Rossella Nappi, an obstetrician-gynaecologist at the University of Pavia, noted that chronic pain in midlife is an important issue but does not receive adequate attention.

Factors behind chronic pain

The exact reason for the higher prevalence of chronic pain among women is unknown. Jane Chalmers, a senior lecturer in pain science at the University of Adelaide, explained that vulnerability to pain is shaped by biological, psychological and social factors. Women may also experience several pain syndromes at the same time, including fibromyalgia and chronic pelvic pain.

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During menopause, the body produces significantly less estrogen and progesterone. Lower estrogen levels can lead to joint pain and stiffness, as well as muscle weakness. Fluctuations in hormone levels can contribute to migraines. According to the IMS, nearly three in four women experience joint or muscle pain during perimenopause.

Common manifestations and help

The report focuses on three common manifestations: musculoskeletal pain, migraine and pelvic pain. A survey of more than 6,000 Australians conducted by Chronic Pain Australia for the 2026 National Pain Report found that women reported an average of 4.6 different types of chronic pain, including migraine, back, pelvic, joint or nerve pain.

Chronic Pain Australia chair Nicolette Ellis stressed that different types of pain should not be considered in isolation. Specialists named sleep disturbances, mood changes, insufficient physical activity, diet and stress among the factors that may affect the experience of pain. Doctor Sharon Weise advises people with pain to consult a family doctor: some women may benefit from menopausal hormone therapy, physical activity, a healthy diet, sufficient sleep and help from a physiotherapist.

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