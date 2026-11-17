Commercial concessions for clean energy projects and the extraction of critical minerals worldwide cover an estimated 328 million hectares — an area comparable to the territory of India. This estimate is contained in a report by the global nonprofit International Land Coalition and the land-deal monitoring initiative Land Matrix, Mongabay reports.

Scale of planned projects

According to the authors, 80% of the mapped areas are allocated to projects at the exploration or planning stages. About one-fifth of such projects are currently operating.

Large solar, wind, hydropower and geothermal facilities cover 159 million hectares. At the same time, concessions for the extraction of copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and other minerals critical to the energy transition occupy 239 million hectares.

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Overlap with community lands

The report states that half of all concessions for extracting minerals for the energy transition, covering approximately 120 million hectares, directly overlap with the lands of Indigenous peoples and local communities. Twenty-five percent of utility-scale renewable energy projects also have such an overlap.

Research co-author and International Land Coalition Knowledge and Research Lead Jérémie Bourgoin said that climate plans usually take carbon emissions into account, but less often consider the land requirements of projects. The authors called on governments and civil society organizations to systematically track land lease applications, commercial negotiations and applications for exploratory mining work.

The report also states that an electric vehicle requires six times more mineral raw materials than a conventional car, while onshore wind power requires nine times more mineral resources than a gas-fired power plant.

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