In the United States, the administration of President Donald Trump has taken more than 500 actions weakening federal protections for the public against carcinogens, according to a report by the environmental organization Natural Resources Defense Council. The Guardian reports. The report’s authors believe that changes to rules, scientific procedures and research funding could increase the public’s exposure to carcinogenic substances.

Changes in the approach to risks

Among the key changes, the report cites the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s departure from the principle that no safe level of exposure to carcinogens exists. This approach was based on the premise that any dose of a carcinogenic substance creates a risk that increases as the dose rises.

Instead, the agency has begun applying a threshold approach under which certain levels of exposure to carcinogens may be considered safe. According to the publication, this has already led to weaker protections against formaldehyde, which is used in many consumer products. The administration may also apply a similar approach to regulating hexavalent chromium, a common water pollutant, the report’s authors believe.

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Regulation and research

The report also discusses delays in introducing new standards, the repeal of certain regulatory requirements, and cuts to research funding and staff working on cancer issues. The document’s authors noted that requirements for industry to provide data on carcinogenic substances, including benzene, bisphenol A and vinyl chloride, were postponed.

The report separately points to changes in requirements for studies used to establish standards for carcinogens. According to the authors, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has begun relying more on short-term modeling instead of long-term studies involving humans or animals. In their view, this could affect the assessment of risks from chemicals in air, water and consumer products.

The White House said that the Make America Healthy Again program is part of President Trump’s efforts to combat chronic diseases. A representative of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in turn, said that the administration had achieved more than 500 environmental successes and continues to fulfill its mission of protecting human health and the environment.

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