In the Australian state of South Australia, Indigenous people very rarely serve on juries, although they are overrepresented in the criminal justice system. This is the conclusion of a study by the South Australian Law Reform Institute (SALRI), ABC News Australia reports.

In a report published by the Australian Institute of Judicial Administration, SALRI proposed that the state attorney-general consider 34 recommendations to increase Indigenous participation in juries. The researchers identified low voter enrolment, disqualification due to criminal history and issues of cultural safety as key barriers.

Problems with jury selection

The study’s authors noted that Indigenous people in South Australia, as in Australia more broadly, do not have equal opportunities to participate in juries. In Port Augusta, potential Indigenous jurors are extremely rare, although around a quarter of the city’s population consists of members of these communities.

SALRI director John Williams said that the current practice of summoning jurors solely from electoral rolls is problematic because of lower voter enrolment among Indigenous people. The report proposed considering the use of registration data from the First Nations Voice to Parliament advisory body as an additional source for future jury selection.

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Proposed changes

SALRI also identified criminal history as a significant reason for the disqualification of potential Indigenous jurors. The report stated that the grounds for such restrictions in South Australia are too broad and lack a consistent rationale.

SALRI deputy director David Plater noted that the form and content of jury summonses are perceived as overly formal and intimidating, and should therefore be reviewed. The study also recommends, where funding and infrastructure are available, expanding criminal circuit sittings of the District Court to Port Lincoln and Berri, areas with a significant Indigenous population.

South Australian Attorney-General Kyam Maher said that the government would carefully consider the report’s findings and recommendations and respond later. He acknowledged that barriers exist to Indigenous participation in juries in the state.

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