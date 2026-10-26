In Kenya, a report by the SDG Kenya Forum found that spending on gender equality, women’s economic empowerment, and achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5 in a number of counties often does not match the commitments set out in development plans and annual budgets. Nation Kenya reports.

Analysis of eight counties

The study covered the counties of Makueni, Nakuru, Laikipia, Uasin Gishu, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Kitui, and Bomet. The authors analyzed the practice of tagging gender-related spending across different departments, the use of sex-disaggregated data in planning, the connection between budget allocations and measurable performance indicators, as well as coordination and public participation in the budget cycle.

According to the report, decisions on county revenue mobilization and spending are rarely based on sex-disaggregated data. As a result, funding shortfalls are observed, in particular, in programmes for women’s economic empowerment, combating gender-based violence, and healthcare.

Gender approach called non-mandatory

SDGs Kenya Forum Executive Director Florence Sewa said that a gap persists between Kenya’s progressive gender norms and actual budget spending. According to her, the flow of national resources to counties is a measure of the real impact of policy on women, girls, and vulnerable groups.

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Kenya’s National Gender and Equality Commission stated that most public spending remains gender-blind or merely gender-sensitive, rather than deliberately focused on gender equality. At the same time, counties manage key service-delivery sectors, including healthcare, water supply, agriculture, early childhood education, local infrastructure, and markets.

Absence of legal oversight

Kenya’s national guidelines on gender-responsive budgeting do not have binding legal force. The Public Finance Management Act does not provide for a mandatory gender certificate or sanctions for failing to take this approach into account. Counties are also not required to submit reports on the gender impact of their spending.

Jacqueline Makoha, Director of the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action, said that the published analysis should help improve gender budgeting, resource mobilization, and resource allocation. She called for this approach to be integrated into county integrated development plans and annual development plans.

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