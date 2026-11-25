A new report by the human rights organization Korea Future compiles testimony from 570 people who left North Korea. Most respondents said they had personally experienced or witnessed the persecution of Christians. The study, which lasted five years and included interviewees from different regions of the country, accuses Kim Jong Un’s regime of systematically violating freedom of religion through surveillance, intimidation and violence, BBC News reports.

Testimony from former prisoners

Kim Bo Bin, who now lives near Seoul, said that in North Korea she prayed only in secret: silently reciting hymns, clapping with two fingers and closing her eyes only while lying on the floor. After being detained in China in 2007, she was deported to North Korea. According to the woman, she was beaten for 23 days during interrogations and was later sentenced to three years of forced labor.

Another former prisoner, Lee Yong Joo, said that during interrogations she was asked whether she had seen a Bible, attended church or met missionaries. According to her, guards in the cell reacted to prisoners closing their eyes with suspicions that they were praying. She also said that she secretly prayed with other Christian women and whispered Bible verses.

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Control of religion and punishment

The report says that North Korean authorities use police and a network of informants to identify religious activity. A former police informant said she was ordered to collect information about neighbors who might be praying. According to her, an official memo relayed by police described Christianity as “anti-socialist activity.”

Pyongyang says it guarantees freedom of religion. At the same time, human rights organizations and the UN have for years reported the persecution of believers. Churches in Pyongyang are controlled by the state, the BBC notes. In 2020, North Korea adopted a law on the rejection of reactionary ideology and culture aimed at blocking “foreign influence.” According to the BBC, possessing a Bible or holding a religious service can lead to imprisonment, while distributing religious books or videos is punishable by death.

In schools, children are warned against “superstitions” during self-criticism classes; the article notes that this usually refers to Christianity and other beliefs.

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