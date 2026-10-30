Report records 78 violations against media workers in Pakistan — Dawn

In Pakistan, 78 violations against media workers were documented from October 2025 to August 2026, according to the annual report by Freedom Network. As Dawn reports, the organization believes that a decrease in the number of recorded cases does not mean greater safety for journalists.

The report, titled “From Violence to Lawfare: Process as Punishment for Journalists,” was prepared with technical support from International Media Support. Its authors were journalist Adnan Rehmat and Freedom Network Executive Director Iqbal Khattak.

Threats, attacks and legal pressure

The report recorded one killing linked to professional activity, three attempted killings, 18 threats of killing or harm, 11 attacks, 13 legal actions and 32 threats of legal action. The largest number of cases — 49, or more than half of the total — was registered in Punjab. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Balochistan followed in the number of cases.

Digital and independent journalists were most often targeted. In nearly two-thirds of cases, the victims or their families identified state bodies and officials as the likely initiators of the persecution.

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PECA as a tool of persecution

Freedom Network called the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, or PECA, the central element of legal pressure on online journalism. According to the organization’s conclusion, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency is increasingly using this law against journalists to punish dissent.

The report notes that accusations of defamation, spreading false information, harassment or causing reputational damage are channeled into cybercrime proceedings, including in cases involving materials on public spending, corruption or the actions of officials. Even without a confirmed criminal complaint or a conviction, the process itself, according to the authors, can become punishment because of summonses, device inspections, travel and lawyer expenses, detention, repeated hearings and reputational losses.

The authors also expressed concern about the work of two journalist safety commissions — the federal commission and the commission in Sindh province. According to Freedom Network’s assessment, the federal mechanism is effectively non-functional, while the Sindh commission has limited reach and influence beyond Karachi.

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