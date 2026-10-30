An unpublished government report in Australia recorded an increase in the numbers and range of feral deer during 2020–2025, when the national action plan for the species was assessed. Deer are increasingly appearing near major cities, while annual production losses and the time costs of managing populations exceed $91 million, The Guardian reports.

Expanding range and damage

The report described feral deer as among the invasive pests whose numbers are growing fastest in the country. Six species of such deer have become established in Australia: chital, fallow deer, hog deer, red deer, rusa and sambar. The highest population densities were recorded in the country’s southeast, while smaller local populations exist in South and Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Euan Ritchie, a professor at Deakin University and president of the Australian Mammal Society, said governments are not investing enough in population control. According to him, deer cause serious damage to agriculture, native fauna and the environment, and also create risks to road safety and culturally significant sites.

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South Australia is the exception

The assessment report, prepared by the National Vertebrate Pest Management Coordinators, showed problems in almost all states and territories. New South Wales and Tasmania received negative ratings across all four criteria. Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory each received three negative ratings and one intermediate rating.

South Australia was the only exception, having launched a statewide deer eradication plan in 2022. The state received positive ratings on all four indicators: reductions in the animals’ numbers, range, and ecological and agricultural impact were recorded there with high confidence.

Andrew Lowe, director of the University of Adelaide’s Environment Institute, noted that deer numbers in the state have declined significantly since the launch of the $4 million program. At the same time, the animals are moving to the outskirts of cities, where shooting them is more expensive. He estimates that functional eradication of deer in South Australia will require about another $10 million over ten years.

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