The federal congress of Germany’s Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) in Dresden supported cooperation with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. A majority of the approximately 600 delegates voted against an initiative calling for clearer distancing from the AfD, Tagesschau reports.

After the initiative was rejected, several BSW members announced that they were leaving the party. BSW co-founder Klaus Ernst said on ZDF that he would also leave the party. Those behind the proposal for clearer distancing from the AfD included board members Christian Leye, Amid Rabieh, Ralph Suikat, Jessica Tatti, Sevim Dagdelen and Klaus Ernst.

The Magdeburg path

Party founder Sahra Wagenknecht and BSW leader Fabio De Masi advocated the so-called Magdeburg path. It rules out a coalition with the AfD, voting for an AfD candidate for the post of head of the state government, and officially tolerating the AfD. At the same time, BSW’s leadership allows for joint initiatives, votes and possibly written agreements with the AfD.

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De Masi said that BSW has fundamental differences with the AfD, including over arms spending, military service, the AfD’s closeness to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, and its rhetoric on “remigration.” At the same time, he stressed the need for parliamentary agreements with the AfD if BSW seeks to conduct substantive discussions and reduce public discontent.

Balance of power in the Landtag

The dispute is linked to cooperation between BSW and the AfD in the parliament of Saxony-Anhalt in Magdeburg. In the state elections in September, the AfD won by a wide margin. The AfD holds 39 seats in the Landtag and BSW holds five, giving them a combined majority in the 83-seat parliament.

The Saxony-Anhalt branch of the AfD has been classified by the local domestic intelligence service as confirmed right-wing extremist since 2023. The AfD is challenging this classification in court, and the proceedings are currently suspended. BSW has not formed a coalition with the AfD, but has already cooperated with it several times in the state parliament.

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