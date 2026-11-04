State energy company Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) in the United Arab Emirates has denied reports of possible plans to build a third pipeline to Fujairah bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. As OilPrice reports, Bloomberg, citing informed sources, wrote that the company had considered such a project.

Company denial

According to Bloomberg, ADNOC allegedly informed some clients in Asia about the pipeline. At the same time, the plans had not been finalized and could change, including with regard to the route.

An ADNOC representative said in response to a Bloomberg inquiry that the report was “inaccurate and purely speculative.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Exports through Fujairah

Since 2012, the UAE has operated a pipeline from Habshan in Abu Dhabi to Fujairah on the coast of the Gulf of Oman. It is 252 miles long and has a capacity of 1.5 million barrels per day, with the possibility of increasing this to 1.8 million barrels per day.

Earlier this year, the UAE announced the West-East Pipeline project, which is expected to begin operating in 2027 and double export capacity through Fujairah. The emirate is located outside the Strait of Hormuz, so tankers can load oil there without entering the Persian Gulf.

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