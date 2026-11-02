UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Al Jaber said in Abu Dhabi that disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have reduced global oil inventories by nearly 1 billion barrels. At the opening of ADIPEC on November 2, he called for approaches to energy security to be reconsidered.

As The National reports, Al Jaber stressed that guaranteeing the production of energy resources is no longer sufficient: their delivery to consumers must also be ensured. According to him, transportation and logistics costs, which accounted for less than 5% of the price of a barrel before the disruptions, now exceed 30%.

Fuel inventories and logistics

The head of the state oil company Adnoc said that in some countries diesel fuel inventories have fallen to their lowest levels for the respective season in 35 years. In other markets, he said, there is a supply shortfall of 600 billion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas.

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Al Jaber named five priorities for strengthening energy security: supply availability, routes to market, operational analytics, investment confidence, and human capital. He also advocated expanding strategic reserves, strengthening infrastructure, and diversifying supply routes.

Artificial intelligence for the oil industry

Adnoc simultaneously announced an agreement with OpenAI and G42 on the use of the OpenAI Frontier system. The company plans to use artificial intelligence in field development, well management, and commercial operations.

According to Al Jaber, the partnership is intended to make Adnoc's systems safer, more resilient, and more productive. He also said that the UAE would continue to advocate dialogue, diplomacy, and political solutions for the stability of energy markets and the global economy.

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