Saudi company Aramco has begun preliminary engineering work to expand the East–West pipeline, which can transport crude oil from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea. The company’s president and chief executive officer, Amin Nasser, said this during an earnings conference call, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Plan to increase capacity

Last month, Nasser said that Aramco aims to increase the capacity of its pipeline network from 7 million to 10 million barrels per day. According to him, the pipeline provided the company with additional opportunities to export oil during disruptions to regional trade.

The company is also considering expanding oil storage capacity at key demand centers and along export routes. Nasser said that Aramco is studying additional export routes and storage options outside Saudi Arabia, while also using export terminals in the Persian Gulf and ship-to-ship cargo transfers to supply customers.

The head of Aramco said that investments in the East–West pipeline had demonstrated their long-term value amid disruptions to regional trade. According to him, the company recouped the full cost of constructing the pipeline in about 15 days.

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Production and financial performance

Aramco reported a 9% year-on-year increase in adjusted net income in the third quarter, to 117 billion Saudi riyals, or $31.2 billion. This result exceeded analysts’ expectations of $30.66 billion.

Nasser also said that work to expand production at the Zuluf field had begun on schedule. The company expects additional production capacity to reach up to 600,000 barrels per day by the end of the year. According to him, Aramco can increase its maximum sustainable production capacity to more than 12 million barrels per day if the government makes such a decision.

The company maintained its 2026 capital expenditure forecast at $50–55 billion. This amount includes spending on asset restoration and a $2.6 billion cash investment in HUMAIN, in which Aramco owns a 49% stake.

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