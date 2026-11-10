An accident at a power facility left about 150,000 customers in the Chernihiv region without power

This was reported by JSC “Chernihivblenergo” on Telegram.

“As a result of an accident at a power facility, approximately 150,000 customers in the Koryukivka and Chernihiv districts, as well as in the cities of Chernihiv and Slavutych, are without power,” the statement reads.

“An electrical facility was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Approximately 10,000 customers in the Koryukivka district are without power,” the company added.

Power company workers will begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows, Chernihivoblenergo added.