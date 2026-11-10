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News Energetics

An accident at a power facility left about 150,000 customers in the Chernihiv region without power

UA NEWS 10 November 2026 12:53
An accident at a power facility left about 150,000 customers in the Chernihiv region without power

Due to an accident at a power facility, as of November 10, Chernihiv, Slavutych, Koryukivka, and Chernihiv districts are without power. About 150,000 customers are without power, and utility workers are working to restore service.

 
 

This was reported by JSC “Chernihivblenergo” on Telegram.

“As a result of an accident at a power facility, approximately 150,000 customers in the Koryukivka and Chernihiv districts, as well as in the cities of Chernihiv and Slavutych, are without power,” the statement reads.

“An electrical facility was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Approximately 10,000 customers in the Koryukivka district are without power,” the company added.

Power company workers will begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows, Chernihivoblenergo added.

Earlier, Chernihiv was completely without power following an attack by the Russian Federation, and public transit came to a halt. As a reminder, on October 28, approximately 210,000 customers in three districts of the Chernihiv region were left without power due to an accident at an energy infrastructure facility.  On the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck Kyiv three times with ballistic missiles. Explosions were heard again in the capital.

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