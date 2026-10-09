The Australian government plans to introduce a bill next week that will establish the final rules of a natural gas reservation scheme for the domestic market. Under the proposal, liquefied natural gas exporters will have to reserve up to 20% of their total production for the domestic market. OilPrice reports.

The scheme is scheduled to launch in 2027

The Domestic Gas Reservation Scheme is due to take effect on July 1, 2027. The government is advancing it to strengthen energy security and ensure sufficient gas volumes for Australia’s east coast, where supply problems are expected at the end of the decade.

As unnamed sources directly involved in drafting the bill told Bloomberg, no LNG exporter will receive a full exemption from the new rules.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The reservation volume will be reviewed annually

Last month, Australian authorities softened the initial version of the requirements following active lobbying by the industry. Initially, producers were to be required to reserve 20% of production for the national market. It is now proposed that the volume of up to 20% be set annually, based on a rolling five-year demand forecast.

Australia’s largest gas producers and exporters have expressed concern that these requirements could weaken the country’s position as a reliable LNG supplier to the global market.

At the same time, Australia’s Department of Industry, Science and Resources said the country would have sufficient gas volumes to meet demand in January–March 2027. According to the department’s forecast, a supply surplus is expected in the east coast market.

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